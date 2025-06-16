6 killed in West Virginia amid flash flood emergency

Families from West Virginia to the Carolinas are on alert for more floods.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live