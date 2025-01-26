6-year-old hospital patient receives birthday surprise  

Katie Robinson, age 6, went into sepsis after a minor surgical procedure. While hospitalized, she received a very memorable surprise. 

January 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live