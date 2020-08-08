Transcript for Nearly 600 children contract illness linked to COVID-19

News tonight about the rare illness linked to covid-19 targeting children across the U.S. The CDC says nearly 600 have been stricken, ten have died. Doctors say the illness is having the greatest impact on black and hispanic children. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: 8-year-old Jordan Hutchins is a survivor. I was worried that I might Reporter: Weeks after being exposed to covid-19, Jordan's health took a turn for the worse. He was taken to a hospital just outside New York City, where he was put on a ventilator, suffered two strokes and his heart stopped. It felt like that I was never going to go home again. Reporter: Doctors confirming Jordan had multisystem inflammatory syndrome, M.I.S.C., that rare and deadly illness that attacks a child's vital organs. We spoke with Dr. Aalok Singh, who treated Jordan. It's something that happens not when you get the infection with covid, but a few weeks after you get infection with covid. Reporter: There are alarming new numbers from the CDC tonight showing the illness has killed at least ten children and sickened nearly 600 more in 40 states plus Washington, D.C. Much like the virus itself, M.I.S.C. Is disproportionately impacting Latino and black children, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all cases. And health experts say obesity is the most common underlying medical season. Experts say the most common symptoms are abdominal pain increasing diarrhea and including diarrhea and vomiting, skin rash, fever, red eyes and headaches. In New York, little Jordan with a message of thanks. Thank you, everyone, for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you for the nurses and doctor at the children's hospital for taking special care of me. A very brave little boy right there. Stephanie Ramos joins us from Columbia presbyterian hospital in New York City. And Stephanie, we know Jordan's health took such a drastic turn for the worst. What did doctors see when he first arrived to the hospital? Reporter: Tom, doctors say when Jordan went to the hospital, he had a high fever and trouble breathing. His doctor tell us his condition worsened overnight and despite being on a ventilator, his heart was failing. Now, doctors is do said M.I.S.C. Is rare and can be detected early in parents recognize the symptoms. Stephanie Ramos for us tonight. Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.