-
Now Playing: Dangerous weather hits West Coast
-
Now Playing: Communities of color see alarming rates of COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Washington secretary of state discusses elections by mail
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin governor lost bid to postpone primary election
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 7, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pollution down as cities stay locked down
-
Now Playing: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns
-
Now Playing: Nearly 10 million have filed for unemployment benefits
-
Now Playing: New York continues to see large COVID-19 death toll
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down latest COVID-19 numbers
-
Now Playing: New York suffers its highest single-day spike in deaths
-
Now Playing: Easter bunny surprises kids with drive-by greeting
-
Now Playing: Auto insurance companies returning $800M in payments
-
Now Playing: Man holds sign outside hospital as wife receives chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: Frustration abounds as Wisconsin turns out for primary
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spends 2nd day in ICU
-
Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary who fired captain has resigned
-
Now Playing: African Americans hit hard by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Physically apart but spiritually connected