62 people saved from ice in Wisconsin

More
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 62 people who were stranded on three separate ice chunks that became detached from the shore in Door County, Wisconsin.
0:11 | 02/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 62 people saved from ice in Wisconsin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 62 people who were stranded on three separate ice chunks that became detached from the shore in Door County, Wisconsin.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75693671","title":"62 people saved from ice in Wisconsin","url":"/WNT/video/62-people-saved-ice-wisconsin-75693671"}