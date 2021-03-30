Transcript for 65-year-old Asian American woman viciously attacked

Here in New York City tonight, another brutal attack on an Asian woman. We have been reporting here on the growing number of attacks all across this country. This time, a 65-year-old woman knocked to the ground on her way to church. Alleged witnesses who appeared to watch it happen now suspended from their jobs for doing nothing, pending an investigation. We warn you tonight, the images are disturbing, and here's ABC's Eva pilgrim now. Reporter: Tonight, a plea for the public's help as police try to identify the man seen here in new surveillance videos viciously kicking an Asian woman to the ground and then repeatedly in the head. It's really disgusting when you see the video. We are calling on all new yorkers, anyone with information. Reporter: Authorities labeling Monday's unprovoked attack in broad daylight and just blocks from times square a "Hate crime assault." They allege the man seen here also made anti-asian statements towards the 65-year-old woman, telling her that she "didn't belong here." In one video, door staff and a delivery person are just feet away appearing to watch from inside a building. One person then shuts the door. I'm shaking. I live right next door. It's just outlandish for me to think that no one intervened. Reporter: Hate crimes against asian-americans are up nearly 150% in major steps across the country, up by at least 833% in New York City. We've often been viewed as invisible and as foreigners and outsiders. People need to understand that asian-americans are just as American as anyone else. Reporter: The victim is in the hospital with serious the president announcing a plan today to combat violence against asian-americans including establishing a new department of justice initiative and a new committee focused on ending xenophobia, part of the covid-19 equity task force. David? And we will stay on this. Eva, thank you. Meantime, president Biden

