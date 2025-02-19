7 men charged in connection with burglaries of professional athletes' homes

Federal prosecutors in Tampa have charged seven alleged members of a South American theft ring for targeting the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as other professional athletes.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live