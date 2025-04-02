7-year-old girl killed by falling boulder at ski resort in Lake Tahoe

An investigation is underway after a seven-year-old old girl was killed by a falling boulder while on vacation with her family.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live