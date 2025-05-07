Second $70 million U.S. fighter jet lost in the Red Sea

In a seemingly unprecedented series of mishaps on the aircraft carrier, another $70 million F/A-18F fighter jet plunged into the Red Sea – marking the fourth major incident in just months.

May 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live