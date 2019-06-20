Transcript for More than 70 Philadelphia police officers put on administrative duty

tonight to Philadelphia, where 72 police officers have been taken off the streets after an investigation into racist Facebook posts and messages that encouraged violence. And it turns out Philadelphia isn't the only major city investigating tonight. ABC's whit Johnson from philly. No justice -- No peace! Reporter: Tonight, growing outrage at Philadelphia's city hall. We will not have racist police patrolling our streets! Reporter: 72 of the city's police officers taken off the streets and placed on administrative duty, under investigation for allegedly posting offensive and racist statements on social media. It makes me sick, to be it really makes me sick, because we are in a position to know better. Reporter: The controversial posts exposed by a group called "The plain view project," which compiled the Facebook activity of hundreds of individuals they identified as officers in eight U.S. Cities. Comments like "Death to Islam." Others promoting violence, one meme saying, "I'll just shoot you and be done with it." And multiple references to the confederate flag. The more than 5,000 posts going back at least eight years. The Philadelphia police commissioner threatening some officers may be terminated, prompting this response from the officers union -- "It's premature and irresponsible for the commissioner to tell the public that police officers will be fired without a complete investigation. Our officers are entitled to due process just like any other citizen." Whit Johnson with us live tonight from police headquarters in Philadelphia. And this online database you spoke of includes thousands of posts from police officers in eight different cities. And you're learning that other departments plan a response, as well? Reporter: David, that's right. Multiple cities are now taking action, including Dallas, which says it is now conducting an internal review. In St. Louis, 22 officers are also under investigation, three placed on administrative leave. David? Whit Johnson with us tonight. Thank you, whit.

