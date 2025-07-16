7.3 magnitude earthquake prompts tsunami advisory in southern Alaska

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sand Point, Alaska, triggering the NWS to issue a tsunami warning. It was later downgraded to an advisory, according to the agency.

July 16, 2025

