Transcript for More than 742,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the US

And we begin tonight with the coronavirus crossing a stark milestone in the U.S. As the state at the epicenter of America's outbreak reaches a possible turning point. The U.S. Now with more than 755,000 confirmed cases and more than 40,000 deaths. New York governor Andrew Cuomo revealing 507 deaths in the state in 24 hours. The governor also saying hospitalizations are still dropping and if the trend continues, the state may be past the high point. Governor Cuomo moving to the next phase, launching aggressive antibody testing within the next week. Other states bracing for their surge. Boston, you see it here, rolling out these sound trucks, urging everyone to stay in their homes. South Carolina preparing to ease restrictions on some businesses and public beaches, despite a rise in cases. And protesters turning out in Denver, demanding the governor lift restrictions and reopen businesses there. ABC's Trevor Ault leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, the coronavirus wreaking havoc on families across the country. This for putting someone like Nick in our lives. Reporter: Amanda kloots sharing the story of her husband, Nick Cordero, the Broadway star and new father, losing his right leg to coronavirus complications. He's been on a ventilator for nearly two weeks. We are here for him and he is strong and he can do this. And he's got a whole lot of louvring to do. Reporter: Cordero just one face of the virus' enormous and brutal toll. Every number is a face and a family and a brother and a sister and a mother and a father Reporter: In New York today, another devastating 24 hours, 507 more new yorkers lost. But the governor says if the data holds, the state may be on the descent. Look at the daily hospitalizations over the last month. The curve seemingly past its plateau and starting to go down. We controlled the beast. We apexed, we plateaued, it's coming down the other side. But the beast is still alive. Reporter: 1,300 more people hospitalized with covid-19 in New York Saturday alone. But with the virus seemingly under control for the moment, New York now standing by to help other states. Governor Cuomo saying 400 ventilators are ready to be deployed to Massachusetts. We're in a very different place in Massachusetts than other states are. We're right in the middle of the surge now. Reporter: With more than 36,000 confirmed cases, the state's now had more than 100 deaths a day in the past five days. Mayor Walsh has declared a public health emergency in the city of Boston. Reporter: In Boston, these trucks blasting messages, urging residents to stay inside. Michigan's governor says her state's sweeping stay at home order is working. We are seeing the curve start to flatten, and that means we're saving lives. Reporter: But the virus hitting Michigan's economy disproportionately hard. Reports indicating nearly 1 in 4 workers there have filed for unemployment. I'm the one that puts a roof over my head. I'm the one that gets my own groceries. If I don't have an income, how am I supposed to do this? Reporter: But despite the pain, nurse Lauren condeni, O battled with covid-19 herself, has this emotional plea for her People are dying. A lot of people are dying. And we're trying our best, but for some reason, our best isn't good enough right now. Just please, if you do anything, just stay home. Fighting the virus and trying to help so many also. Trevor Ault joins us now. And in this crisis across the country, we're seen troubling numbers out of nursing homes. Today, New York releasing new stats about how many covid deaths are from nursing homes here in the state. Reporter: Yeah, Tom, the latest numbers say 25% of the death toll in New York is people who were living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities. That's more than 3,400 people. Governor Cuomo says the virus spreads like fire in those areas. Of all the things they're managing right now, nursing homes are his number one concern. The rates at nursing homes have been horrific. Trevor, thank you.

