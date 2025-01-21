At least 76 people killed in a fire at a ski resort in northwest Turkey
A fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains killed 76 people and injured many others, with guests jumping from windows to escape.
January 21, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Republican senators react to Donald Trump's pardon of Jan. 6 riotersJan 21, 2025
Panamanians firmly oppose President Trump’s canal threatsJan 21, 2025
A look at President Trump’s 1st day in officeJan 21, 2025
Senate passes Laken Riley immigration billJan 21, 2025
Parts of Texas, Louisiana under historic blizzard warningsJan 21, 2025
Trump pardoning Jan. 6 rioters ‘very dangerous’: Former DHS officialJan 21, 2025
GOP Rep. Pete Sessions reacts to Trump's executive ordersJan 21, 2025
Trump renames Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' among 1st executive ordersJan 21, 2025
Jan. 6 pardons are ‘troubling’: Dem lawmakerJan 21, 2025
Parents of hostage killed by Hamas: ‘We feel’ Trump’s commitmentJan 21, 2025
What Trump declaring ‘national energy emergency’ means for the economyJan 21, 2025
Lasting peace ‘essential’ to deliver aid to GazaJan 21, 2025
Trump's critical comments on the DOE were ‘campaign remarks’: CardonaJan 21, 2025
The role of climate change in natural disastersJan 21, 2025
What happens to Jan. 6 defendants after Trump’s pardons?Jan 21, 2025
Trump takes action immediately after taking officeJan 21, 2025
What to expect in Donald Trump’s second termJan 21, 2025
Arctic outbreak for 265 million AmericansJan 21, 2025
Ohio State defeats Notre Dame to win CFB National ChampionshipJan 21, 2025
Secretary Marco Rubio talks Trump’s international agendaJan 21, 2025
New study on weight loss drugsJan 21, 2025
Melania Trump's Inauguration Day styleJan 21, 2025
The Trump administration and cryptocurrencyJan 21, 2025
The latest on Prince Harry's legal battle with the British pressJan 21, 2025
2 Americans freed from Afghanistan in prisoner swap, family and Taliban sayJan 21, 2025
Senior dogs given new hope after LA firesJan 21, 2025
FBI investigating Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in VermontJan 21, 2025
President Trump returns to office with busy Inauguration DayJan 21, 2025
Jan. 6 rioters await release after Trump issues sweeping pardonsJan 20, 2025
Trump sworn in as 47th presidentJan 20, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022