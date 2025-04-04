At least 8 dead from severe storm, including Kentucky boy swept away by floodwaters

The massive storm system that's spawned tornadoes and flooding is threatening millions from Kentucky to Texas.

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live