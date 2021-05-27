8th noose found at Amazon construction site in Connecticut

The NAACP said an eighth noose has been found at the worksite in Windsor, Connecticut, shutting down construction. Authorities said seven other nooses have been found at the site since April.
0:14 | 05/27/21

