9 Americans among 221 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have ended the search for survivors, and the family of one victim – who's still missing – speaks out on the agony they face while waiting for an update.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live