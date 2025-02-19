9 states from Georgia to Delaware under snow, ice alerts

On Wednesday, about 700 flights were canceled as winter weather affected parts of the country, particularly in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live