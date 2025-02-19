9 states from Georgia to Delaware under snow, ice alerts
On Wednesday, about 700 flights were canceled as winter weather affected parts of the country, particularly in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee.
February 19, 2025
Trump labels Zelensky a 'dictator' amid intensifying dispute over Ukraine talks1 hour ago
Trump administration orders Pentagon to cut budget1 hour ago
New clues emerge in Toronto plane crash investigation1 hour ago
Judge denies Bryan Kohberger defense motion to suppress DNA evidence1 hour ago
7 men charged in connection with burglaries of professional athletes' homes1 hour ago
Texas' measles outbreak spreads to New Mexico1 hour ago
2 dead after avalanche in Oregon’s Central Cascade MountainsFeb 19, 2025
9 states from Georgia to Delaware under snow, ice alerts1 hour ago
DOT ends NYC's congestion pricing planFeb 19, 2025
Father of Israeli-American hostage describes reuniting with his sonFeb 19, 2025
Former USDA employee terminated days before her due dateFeb 19, 2025
No immediate decision by federal judge on Eric Adams corruption caseFeb 19, 2025
2 dead after small planes collide in ArizonaFeb 19, 2025
Vatican says Pope showing 'slight improvement'Feb 19, 2025
IRS faces cuts months away from tax dayFeb 19, 2025
Wife of freed hostage speaks out on his returnFeb 19, 2025
Fired federal workers protest at HHS headquarters against agency cutsFeb 19, 2025
Coroner on ‘huge’ discovery after reopening serial killer caseFeb 19, 2025
Trump points blame at Ukraine for war with RussiaFeb 19, 2025
Google searches for ‘is it safe to fly?' spiking in wake of plane incidentsFeb 19, 2025
Investigators review video from Delta plane crash in TorontoFeb 19, 2025
Experts assure planes are safe to fly, despite recent incidentsFeb 19, 2025
Nuclear security and food safety employees reinstated after being firedFeb 19, 2025
Rapper A$AP Rocky found not guilty in assault trialFeb 19, 2025
Woman rescued after fiery rollover crash in ArizonaFeb 19, 2025
Los Angeles public schools begin ban on cellphonesFeb 19, 2025
Ryan Dorsey speaks out nearly 5 years after Naya Rivera's deathFeb 19, 2025
Chance of ‘city killer’ asteroid striking Earth increases: NASAFeb 19, 2025
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s LA home burglarized on Valentine's DayFeb 19, 2025
Delta plane crash passenger: 'It happened in an instant, but it lasted an eternity'Feb 18, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022