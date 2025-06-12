9-year-old girl recovering after shark attack in Boca Grande, Florida

Doctors worked to reconstruct Leah Lendel's hand during several hours of surgery, according to her mother.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live