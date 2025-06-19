9 year-old girl speaks out after harrowing shark attack

Doctors reattached her hand, using blood vessels from her leg to help restore blood flow.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live