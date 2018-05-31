911 calls released of manager asking police to remove 5 black golfers More Management reported that the women were golfing too slowly; no charges were filed. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 911 calls released of manager asking police to remove 5 black golfers This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Hawaii resident facing charges after allegedly shooting at neighbor

