Abbey Gate terror suspect charged, extradited to the US

Mohammad Sharifullah, linked to the August 2021 Abbey Gate suicide bombing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, was ordered held in custody on Wednesday after his extradition to the U.S.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live