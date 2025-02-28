ABC News' Robin Roberts counts down to Sunday's Oscars

The "Good Morning America" co-anchor sits down with Academy Award nominees in an all-new special, "Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts," airing Friday on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

February 28, 2025

