Transcript for Abducted college student killed after high-speed chase: Police

this hour, and this one is truly horrific. A young woman taken from her campus in broad daylight, taken to another state, and then the suspect in a shootout with police. That young woman did not survive. And here's ABC's Alex Perez now. Reporter: Tonight, authorities have just revealed that Skylar Williams, a student at Ohio state university, was abducted at gunpoint and killed in another state after a high speed chase. What is the address of your emergency? Mansfield campus, Ohio state, manfield campus. Reporter: The 20-year-old student, taken at gun point Monday morning from the Mansfield Ohio campus. Police say she knew her alleged abductor, Tyrell pounds,. They are already gone. He stole her. He put her in the car and he pointed a gun. Okay. Were they driving? Red dodge caravan. I didn't get the license plate. Reporter: The mystery deepening Monday afternoon, after authorities in nearby Kentucky responded to a call. A witness saw a woman, Williams, at a gas station, desperately trying to escape from a car. They saw a person in distress. Or appeared to be in distress. They also believe that they saw a weapon. Reporter: A 20-mile high speed chase ensued before Kentucky state police brought to vehicle to a stop. That's when a trooper says he heard the suspect fire a weapon and returned fire, killing pounds. Williams was also shot and killed. David, investigators say it's unclear if the shot that killed Williams came from her abductor or if she was caught in the cross fire. She had in the past filed for a protection order against pounds. David? Just an awful story. Alex, thank you.

