Transcript for A look into the aborted launch of a Soyuz capsule

Now America's only way to get astronauts to the space station for seven years a Soyuz lifted off without issue. But about two minutes in. Strange exhaust from the rocket's second stage a warning light then an automatic abort. Watch the impact on the astronauts as the capsule actually blasts away from the malfunctioning rocket. There abort motors fired so that's very very quick. I would caught in a geek acute onset of G. Very brief but very high to get them away from the booster. Up to seven g.s for the cosmonaut and astronaut Nick Cage is called a ballistic return. But they landed safely ground crews there quickly as the two men exited the so used later reunited with family. The malfunction was photographed from the space station the trouble came right after the first stage boosters separated. Russia will investigate but tonight that means manned flight for both the US and Russia is grounded leaving three astronauts in the space station. NASA says it's not worried about the crew and supplies. For a couple of months. The failure puts pressure on SpaceX him bowing to stay on schedule with the development of their capsules which are set to take humans back into space from America. Next year.

