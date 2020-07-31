Accused murderer back behind bars after dramatic jailbreak

Authorities said Pablo Robledo, 34, and his cellmate busted out and used bedsheets to climb down from the 12th floor of the jail in Oklahoma City.
0:22 | 07/31/20

