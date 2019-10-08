Transcript for Accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein dies

news -- accused sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein is dead. Officials say the 66-year-old disgraced financier died by suicide. Takes his own life while awaiting trial. His body in that van seen leaving the medical examiner's office. It was a stunning turn of events for a man who lived a life of exceptional wealth with powerful people in his orbit. He faced close to half a century in prison if convicted. Attorney general saying he's appalled and investigations by the FBI and other agencies now under way. Epstein's accusers furious tonight, saying he won't have to face justice while they have the live with their scars for the rest of their lives. The bombshell development raising many new questions. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI investigating a colossal error. How Jeffrey Epstein was able to kill himself. ABC news first to report the high-profile accused sex trafficker's death by hanging inside of his cell. Staff at the metropolitan corrections center discovering him at 6:39 this morning. They say they tried to revive him. Paramedics later rushing him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Less than three weeks ago, he was put on a suicide watch after being found unresponsive in his cell with marks on his neck. But ABC news learning for some reason, he was taken off suicide watch nearly two weeks before his death. I really wanted justice. I really wanted him to take up for what he did and to be put in jail or prison and have to sit there and think about what it is he exactly did to so many people. Reporter: Tonight, some of his accusers like Michele Licata are outraged. She went to court after he was arrested to make sure he was denied bail. There were so many people that were looking forward to seeing him put behind bars for the rest of his life. Reporter: Several dozen women have accused Epstein of sexual misconduct when they were underage. Jennifer araoz says she was only 15 years old when Epstein raped her. Tonight in a statement to ABC news, she says, I am angry Jeffrey Epstein won't have to face his survivors of his abuse in court. We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives. And it's not only his accusers who are furious. So is attorney general William Barr, announcing two federal investigations into the suicide -- one by the FBI, another by the inspector general. Barr saying, Mr. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered. The mega-millionaire, 66 years old, was indicted for sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. A judge denying him bail, citing what the FBI found inside of his home. A raid turning up a fake passport plus hundreds, if not thousands, of photos of nude women, some appearing to be minors. Epstein went from living in mansions all over the world, even owning a private island and interacting with president Bill Clinton and Donald Trump years ago to a concrete cell. His trial was set for next if convicted, he'd spend the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors said their case was strong. Epstein may have believed them.

