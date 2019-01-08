Transcript for Accused white supremacist captured after escaping jail: Authorities

Now to that urgent manhunt for two escaped prisoners. The U.S. Marshals, we have learned, capturing one of them. The second fugitive tonight still considered armed and dangerous. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The federal manhunt is still on tonight for this fugitive, 34-year-old Chris Sanderson. Authorities at this jail in pine bluff, Arkansas, are now having to explain how he and 30-year-old Wesley Gullett were able to escape. The Jefferson county sheriff says they left behind a dummy under a blanket in their cell. By the time his deputies noticed they were missing, they'd been gone for at least a day. I'm going to be honest with you, it comes back down to complacency, it comes down to just being lazy and not paying attention to what we're doing mgt. Reporter: Federal prosecutors say Gullett is a violent white supremacist and the leader of the new Aryan empire, a domestic terrorist group accused of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking. This is video of him being captured today. Reporter: Sanderson is facing federal gun and drug charges. He's considered armed and dangerous. David? Steve, thank you.

