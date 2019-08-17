-
Now Playing: NFL players bail out undocumented immigrant detained by ICE
-
Now Playing: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, 16, travels to UN summit via boat
-
Now Playing: Who is Tom Steyer?
-
Now Playing: America Strong: A school and town rising from the ashes
-
Now Playing: Far-right activists and counter-protestors clash in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Shootout between alleged bank robbers and deputies in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Moving memorial for a victim of the El Paso massacre
-
Now Playing: Autopsy results of Jeffrey Epstein revealed
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after sending texts about mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Hectic weather and severe storm threat across the US
-
Now Playing: Person of interest in NYC bomb scare in custody
-
Now Playing: Foxes steal toys from porch belonging to blind dog
-
Now Playing: Southern sea otter pups rescued in Monterey Bay
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old girl bitten in apparent shark attack
-
Now Playing: Idaho man survives 3 days in wilderness after crashing his ATV
-
Now Playing: Massive turnout as community supports man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: The medical examiner releases Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results
-
Now Playing: Nationwide outage at US custom stalls arrivals at major airports
-
Now Playing: Person of interest in NYC pressure cooker scare in custody
-
Now Playing: Severe storms with 70 mph winds hit the Plains