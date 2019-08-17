Transcript for Far-right activists and counter-protestors clash in Oregon

To the index of other news. Tense standoffs between opposing groups in Portland, Oregon. A rally of far right activists was met the counterprotesters on the far left. Police had to break up a handful of small clashes between demonstrators. At least one person taken to the hospital. Several arrests have been made. A brazen smash and grab robbery caught on camera. Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing a jewelry display case with a sledgehammer at a store? Santa Monica. The owner. As to push one suspect outside when a second suspect hits him with a sledgehammer. They all then take off. Three teenager and one adult later arrested. To Massachusetts where three adults and two children rescued after their boat capsized. Video shows three passengers clinging to the overturned boat in the river. The coast guard says the boat flipped over when it collided with a fishing vessel. The fishermen helped pull four people out of the water. The captain also rescued. An Idaho man lucky to be alive after pinned by his atv for three days. Howard Coates says he was out for a ride when he crashed into a tree and became trapped under the four-wheeler. The 66-year-old used parts of his toolbox to survive. Took the top off my toolbox and used that to catch rain water. I don't much believe in miracles but my wife says it is. Hard to disagree with that. Coates was eventually discovered by his son and

