Transcript for Actress Felicity Huffman serves 11 days of 14-day sentence

Next up felicity huff man has been released early after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence. Here's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, out of jail. Actress felicity Huffman turning in that prison uniform, serving just 11 of her 14-day sentence. The low-security California facility calling the early exit standard procedure for those set to be released on weekends. The "Desperate housewives" star pleading guilty in that nationwide college admissions scandal, paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's S.A.T. Score. Also this week, a new set of bribery charges for 11 parents who've pleaded not guilty, including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband mossimo giannulli. The couple is accused of paying a half-million dollars to get their daughters into usc as fake athletic recruits. It is impossible not to think that this is the prosecutors trying to force the parents to plead. We're gonna put more heat on you, throw more charges at you, unless, until you plead guilty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.