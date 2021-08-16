Transcript for Afghans try to escape, find family in US

One of the most painful consequences, the thousands of Afghans who did help the U.S. Over the 20-year war, hoping to get out, but now fearing they've been left behind. Martha Raddatz tonight, who recently traveled to Afghanistan, this evening, you will hear from the Afghan people who helped the U.S. In their own words now and their very real fears about what's coming. Reporter: Tonight, as thousands of Afghans try desperately to leave the country, this Afghan mechanic who worked with American forces in Afghanistan watches anxiously from his new home here in the states, thankful he was able to get out just in time. This week, I came here and next Friday, it was under the Taliban control. Reporter: But now, he worried about loved ones back home who have no way out. God save them. And they should save themselveses, they should hide themselves. Will they start searching for them or putting them in prison or killing them? We don't know. Reporter: We met an Afghan interpreter for U.S. Troops fearful for his life, even before the Taliban swept into kabul. I know that I will be killed by the Taliban. I will continue this fight. Reporter: Abdul now in hiding, his fears greater than ever. We also met Camilla in kabul who built her own business there. At the time, she said she wanted to stay there, to fight for women's rights. I came here because this is the time to be here in Afghanistan and Afghanistan needs us. Reporter: But tonight, with the Taliban in full control, we learned Camilla was able to escape, something so many others are still trying to do. That is the hope for so many others. Martha, the world now watching, if the U.S. And allies can get others out of kabul safely. We'll be watching that. Inwanted to ask you another question. We both have traveled to Afghanistan, we witnessed this first-hand. The U.S. Training of Afghan forces. We saw the Americans watching over the Afghans, giving them the tools and the training. We witnessed their training on the ground there. I know you saw it, as well. But so many reports over the last 24 to 48 hours that the Afghan forces, Martha, simply stood down. Reporter: And they did, David. We have heard over the years, you heard it, too, the military touting the capability of the Afghan forces, but after 20 years, $83 billion, they just laid down their rifles in many instances. This is something the U.S. Is going to have to take a hard look at to see what was wrong with that training. Martha Raddatz with us all day long here. Martha, Ian, Stephanie, thank you. And our coverage of Afghanistan will continue on "Nightline" and first thing in the morning on "Good morning America." And president Biden will sit down with George Stephanopoulos this wobd for his first interview since his first withdrawal from Afghanistan. In the meantime tonight, we move onto the other news this Monday evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.