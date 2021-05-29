Transcript for Air fares reach pre-pandemic highs

Next tonight airfare moving back to pre pandemic heights as more Americans look to travel seats are limited on those domestic flights. And demand is driving up the cost here's ABC's Deirdre Bolton. Tonight as Americans return to disguising big numbers kids up about many domestic airfares going higher from here. There's going to be some expensive. Flights coming out of the pandemic absolutely many Americans are reluctant to travel overseas are chasing fewer seats on certain popular domestic routes. That may cost you. Double what it would cost to go to Europe to go to places like Hawaii or even Miami. Overall the median round trip domestic fare now 357. Dollars 12% higher than in the first three months of the year something else to note. You're frequent flier miles may soon lose value. Airlines may end up choosing to devalue those points a little bit in order to make up some of the revenue that they've lost in the past year. The best advice for people holding miles use them. Wouldn't hand and not just all wrong to them experts also say praising his volatile and bargains will pop up. If you see one move on today's cheap flight might actually be gone by tomorrow another tipped. Do you wait if you can until mid August to take your vacation. That's when better deals. Typically start showing up. Some good news the policy airlines adopted last year no fees for changing or canceling tickets except on the most of basic affairs remains in place when. We do appreciate that silver lining or entered her thank you.

