Air Force orders service members to undergo daylong safety review

More
A deadly crash in Georgia took the lives of nine members of the Puerto Rican National Guard.
1:33 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Air Force orders service members to undergo daylong safety review

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55026082,"title":"Air Force orders service members to undergo daylong safety review","duration":"1:33","description":"A deadly crash in Georgia took the lives of nine members of the Puerto Rican National Guard. ","url":"/WNT/video/air-force-orders-service-members-undergo-daylong-safety-55026082","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.