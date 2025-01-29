Air Force pilot ejects safely before F-35 crashes in Alaska

Video shows the moment the pilot ejected from the fighter jet and parachuted to safety before it crashed and burst into flames. The pilot reported a malfunction and declared an in-flight emergency.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live