Airport scare for travelers in Savannah, Georgia

Authorities cleared the terminal while they investigated a security threat and told passengers to expect delays.

May 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live