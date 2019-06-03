Alex Trebek encourages fans amid cancer news: 'Keep the faith'

The "Jeopardy!" host shared that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer but said he planned to beat the low survival rate statistics for the disease.
Finally here, I've been reading your messages on Twitter, an outpouring for Alex trebek tonight, vowing to fight this cancer with everything he has, including his wit. With the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host "Jeopardy!" For three more so help me. Keep the fifth, and we'll win. We are with you, Alex. The country pulling for you

