Alleged bank robber used baby as human shield: Police

Authorities are trying to determine the woman's relationship to the infant, who was safely rescued by officers.
0:11 | 07/19/18

Transcript for Alleged bank robber used baby as human shield: Police
The BB uses a human shield in Murphy Texas a suspect attempting to rob a bank hiding behind a nine month old child as officers moved in. Police safely resting awaited baby right there the suspect was then arrested.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

