Allegedly armed man captured at Atlanta grocery store

More
Authorities said Rico Marley was allegedly armed with at least five guns inside a Publix grocery store. He is charged with reckless conduct, and his motives are still unclear.
0:28 | 03/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Allegedly armed man captured at Atlanta grocery store

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Authorities said Rico Marley was allegedly armed with at least five guns inside a Publix grocery store. He is charged with reckless conduct, and his motives are still unclear. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76689638","title":"Allegedly armed man captured at Atlanta grocery store","url":"/WNT/video/allegedly-armed-man-captured-atlanta-grocery-store-76689638"}