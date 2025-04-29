Amazon scraps proposal to list tariff costs on some products after Trump calls Bezos

Amazon has released a statement saying that the proposal "was never approved and is not going to happen."

April 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live