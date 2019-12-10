Former ambassador to Ukraine blames Trump, Giuliani for ousting

More
Marie Yovanovitch testified behind closed doors to lawmakers after the State Department told her not to appear; her opening statement was obtained by The New York Times.
3:07 | 10/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former ambassador to Ukraine blames Trump, Giuliani for ousting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:07","description":"Marie Yovanovitch testified behind closed doors to lawmakers after the State Department told her not to appear; her opening statement was obtained by The New York Times. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66222683","title":"Former ambassador to Ukraine blames Trump, Giuliani for ousting","url":"/WNT/video/ambassador-ukraine-blames-trump-giuliani-ousting-66222683"}