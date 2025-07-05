America Strong: Life after a shark attack!

JJ Reeder Jr. survived a bull shark bite at 11 years old while vacationing in Florida, and today he is adapting, thriving and inspiring back in the ocean that took so much from him 3 years later.

July 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live