America strong: Medical heroes throw a prom to hospitalized high schooler

Memorial Hermann Hospital staff members jumped into action to throw a prom for high school senior Ella Walker while she was recovering from spinal surgery.

May 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live