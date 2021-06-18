24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

America Strong: School honors coach who died of COVID-19

After long-time coach Paul Loggan died from COVID-19, student athletes, staff and families of North Central High School came together to create an athletic foundation in the coach&rsquo;s honor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live