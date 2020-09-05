Transcript for America weighs the risks of reopening

Next tonight, America moving to re-open. Residents protesting in ft. Lauderdale, Florida, calling for restrictions to be lifted in the state. At the same time we are learning more about the lethal toll on some of America's oldest and the new deadly threat to some of the youngest. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, frustration and anger mounting as states grapple with the risks of reopening. You are in violation of my Constitutional rights and my civil rights! Reporter: 44 states now easing restrictions, but only 12 are trending downward in cases, and in 20 states the numbers are rising. An ABC news/ipsos poll shows 64% of Americans say re-opening right now is too dangerous. I want them to reopen things safely. I'm not in a rush. Reporter: Jeff Gourley says he can't wait. He's defying stay-at-home orders in San Clemente, California, reopening his restaurant at 40% capacity. We are trying to come up with a solution to move forward so that we don't crash our economy. Reporter: In Pennsylvania, the governor announcing some counties can move to the next phase of re-opening this week, but others, like Philadelphia, cannot. This is wrong on every single level. And the collateral damage is going to be far worse than Reporter: In the southwestern part of the state, beaver county doesn't have approval either, but officials there say they're going to open anyway. Gene Snyder is already back at work. I don't think it's a matter of the governor giving me the right. I think it's an inalienable right. Reporter: In this county, officials say 70% of their cases and 90% of their deaths come from the same nursing home. There's been 41 covid-19 deaths in this nursing facility alone. A small portion of the 26,000 across the country. It's enough to account for a third of America's death toll and that's only with 35 states reporting nursing home data. And today, governor Andrew Cuomo announcing what he calls a truly disturbing trend. While still rare, more young children, who tested positive for covid-19 or have the antibodies, presenting symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome. New York state with 73 such cases. Three children have now died, including a 5-year-old. This is the last thing that we need at this time, for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected. Trevor Ault joins us now. I want to talk more about what we just heard there at the end of your report, the dangerous syndrome concerning for parents tonight. You have the top symptoms patients should look out for? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Doctors say parents should look out for fever, rash, and in some cases cardiovascular symptoms that require intensive care. Some children have shown possible symptoms in other locations, but the CDC is asking New York to identify a national criteria for how to identify and respond to it. Tom? Trevor, thank you for that.

