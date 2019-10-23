Transcript for 4 American Airlines flight attendants arrested for money laundering

Next tonight, four flight attendants for American airlines are under arrest tonight, accused of money laundering in Miami. Authorities arresting them after the flight landed and after what they found. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, four American airlines flight attendants are in custody after being arrested for money laundering. According to police, customs and border protection agents conducting routine checks, say they found nearly $23,000 between all four flight attendants after their flight landed at Miami international airport early Tuesday from Santiago, Chile. Authorities say all of them are citizens of Chile. Customs agents flagged the group when an agent asked one of them how much money he was carrying, he allegedly answered $100 but corrected his statement by saying $9,000. Agents then searched the rest of the crew and found cash on two more flight attendants, arresting them and a fourth person. In a statement, American airlines says, "We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation." David, all four flight attendants will likely face money laundering charges. David? Stephanie Ramos, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.