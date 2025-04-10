American Airlines jets carrying 6 members of Congress clip wings at Reagan Airport

Two American Airlines jets clipped wings on a taxiway at Ronald Reagan National Airport in D.C. with six members of Congress from both New York and New Jersey.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live