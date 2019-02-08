American Airlines names teen with Down syndrome honorary flight attendant

Shantell "Shannie" Pooser, 18, who has a respiratory disease and Down syndrome, always wanted to become a flight attendant, and her wish finally came true.
1:40 | 08/02/19

American Airlines names teen with Down syndrome honorary flight attendant

