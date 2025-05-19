American Airlines plane aborts takeoff at New York's LaGuardia Airport to avoid plane

The FAA is investigating a close call at New York's LaGuardia Airport after an American Airlines plane aborted takeoff to avoid a United plane on the same runway.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live