American Airlines plane clips tail of United plane on taxiway at Chicago airport

The FAA said it’s investigating after the wing of an American Airlines plane clipped the tail of a United Airlines aircraft as both planes were preparing for takeoff. No one was hurt.

January 8, 2025

