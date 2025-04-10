American ballet dancer freed from Russian prison in overnight prisoner swap

Former ballerina Ksenia Karelina, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen who faced 12 years in a Russian prison for donating $52 to a Ukraine charity, is returning to America after being wrongfully detained.

April 10, 2025

