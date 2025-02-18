American hero canine who took down White House intruder has died

K-9 Hurricane, a former Special Operations Forces canine with the U.S. Secret Service, died Tuesday. He became the most decorated dog in the nation after apprehending a White House intruder in 2014.

February 18, 2025

